Etihad cuts CO2 emissions by 2.5% in 2016

DUBAI: Etihad Airways says it reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 2.5 per cent in 2016, representing savings of 190,000 tonnes of the greenhouse gas.
The airline says the savings, the equivalent of 1,200 flights from Abu Dhabi to London, or taking 40,000 cars off the road, where achieved through improved fuel economy.
Richard Hill, Chief Operations Officer for Etihad Airways, said: “Fuel optimisation is a top agenda item for any successful and sustainable airline, with Etihad Airways no exception ... It’s a vital part of our sustainability efforts and we will continue to look for ways to improve our performance.” (Staff Report)