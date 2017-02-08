Etihad Airways passenger numbers up 6% to 18.5m

During 2016, the Abu Dhabi-based airline was part of the evolution of Etihad Aviation Group, a wider aviation and tourism business, which now also includes Etihad Airways Engineering, Airline Equity Partners, Etihad Airport Services, and Hala Group. The formation of Etihad Aviation Group was announced in May 2016. In terms of flights, Etihad Airways said it operated over 109,000 scheduled passenger and cargo flights spanning 112 destinations.