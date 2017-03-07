Etihad Airways implements new booking standard

Dubai: Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it has implemented a new booking standard driven by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to enhance the level of information flow between travel agents and airline reservation systems.
The booking standard was made possible after successful testing by Etihad with Sabre Airline Solutions.
The airline has secured a Level 1 certification from IATA that paves the way for travel agents to have greater functionality to enable them to access images of products, services, and seat maps directly from Etihad’s host reservation system.