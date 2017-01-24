Etihad Airways chief to step down amidst European investment troubles

“The strategy of establishing minority equity stakes has successfully accelerated the airline’s growth. However, it has also brought challenges with Air Berlin and Alitalia incurring heavy losses. It seems probable that the growth strategy will be reviewed and modified by his successor,” he told Gulf News. While some industry talks suggest that Hogan’s European investment strategy could have led to his departure, Addison Schonland, Partner at US-based AirInsight differs. “I don’t think we can blame him [Hogan] for this - these airlines have had problems long before Etihad took a stake. The strategy itself was a masterstroke - it provided Etihad EU-wide access as well as instant feed. Since the long term impact of the strategy is still playing out, it is still too soon to be critical,” he told Gulf News.