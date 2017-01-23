Emirates to launch daily service to New Jersey via Athens

Dubai: Starting from March 12, 2017, Emirates will run a new daily service from Dubai to Newark Liberty International in New Jersey. The route will go via Athens, the capital city of Greece.
Located about 15 miles (24km) southwest of Midtown Manhattan and serving the New York Metropolitan area, the new route to Newark Liberty International adds to Emirates’ four daily flights between Dubai and New York’s JFK airport that it currently runs.
Emirates’ new Athens-Newark flight will provide a service that has not existed since 2012, with the whole route from Dubai operating a wide-body Boeing 777-300ER.