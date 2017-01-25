Boeing profit gets boost as 787 turns from drag to rainmaker

While the cuts will mean fewer deliveries of the 777, one of Boeing’s main profit drivers, the company is sticking by its promise of cash and profit growth. Operating cash flow will be about $10.8 billion, up from the $10.5 billion generated in 2016. Earnings adjusted for pension expenses will probably be $9.10 to $9.30 a share this year, compared with the $9.24 predicted by analysts.