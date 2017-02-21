Boeing announces first international delivery of attack helicopter “very soon”

In a statement, Dennis Swanson, Vice President for Global Marketing, said “we will continue to foster Boeing’s ongoing commitment to partnership across the region. We also want to reinforce that the Middle East region is a critical, strategic market for Boeing’s international growth. Boeing is working closely with Arab governments and defence forces to take a key role in enhancing safety and security in the Middle East.”

Boeing is currently exhibiting multiple products at Idex 2017, including the C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64D Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. They are also marketing the AH-6i, Multi-Role Fighters (F-15, F/A-18), and UAV’s at the event. All of these are key platforms in use in the Gulf region. “We see continued opportunities for growth, particularly in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions. We continue to work closely with the United Arab Emirates and other government and defence forces in the region, and play a key role in enhancing security in the region,” Swanson continued. International sales currently represent roughly 30 per cent of Boeing Defense, Space & Security’s business. Barlage also announced that a flight-worthy demonstration of Boeing’s future technology in the vertical lift space would be ready by 2018 or 2019. This concept technology relies on a futuristic coaxial dual-rotor design, and is set to replace veteran aircraft such as the UH-60 Blackhawk, the Chinook, and the AH-64 Apache. The Future Verticle Lift (FVL) project that Boeing is working with Sikorsky on will most likely not be brought to market for many decades, according to Barlage, with the production expected to be released in the late 2020s or early 2030s. “The fielding is way out there,” he added, noting “it’s a long technology demonstration programme to take technologies, and see if they are applicable to this aeroplane, and then as the technologies are developed, maybe they can peel them back off to existing aeroplanes.” Another FVL programme is currently underway with Bell and Lockheed Martin. With regards to the sale of fighter jets to Qatar and Kuwait, Swanson added in a statement that “Boeing will work with the US Government and both countries to finalise the agreements. These sales, which include F-15E Strike Eagles for Qatar and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets for Kuwait are an important part of the future of Boeing’s fighter lines.” More from Aviation Qantas, Air New Zealand flag brighter outlook

