Austria to sue Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud — APA news agency

Air India on Thursday inducted the first Airbus 320 neo plane, touted as fuel efficient, into its fleet and plans to take 13 more such aircraft on lease this year. The A320 neo (new engine option) plane is configured with 162 seats, including 12 in the business class. The plane has been leased from Kuwait’s ALAFCO. Soon after formally inducting the plane, which was given the traditional water canon salute at the international airport here, Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said a total of 14 A320 Neos would be inducted into the fleet.