Air India to focus on GCC, South Asia in 2017

“As far as currency fluctuations are concerned, this has affected Air India as well. But in terms of demand, India is growing very rapidly. We showed over 20 per cent of growth in the domestic market last year, so we expect similar growth percentages this year, too,” Srivastava told Gulf News. “The fact is we have a population of 1.2 billion, and less than two per cent of that population flies, so if that two per cent becomes three per cent, you can imagine how many more aircraft Indian civil aviation will require,”