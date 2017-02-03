UK’s creatives can fill the Brexit breach

British cars like Jaguar, Aston Martin and Land Rover don’t sell because they’re more reliable or better engineered than German or Japanese ones, but because of their design and the aura of exclusivity that has more to do with intellectual property than with ride quality. Gems and precious metals are the second-biggest article of UK goods export, much of them going outside the EU — to Switzerland, China, the US — and that’s a testament to the superior skill and creativity of Hatton Garden and Birmingham jewellers.

Like many others in the UK, creative industry workers are worried about Brexit. UK content may not be eligible for all sorts of national broadcasting quotas, and European funding for the arts, of which the UK is a major recipient, will be reallocated. Besides, many artists in the UK, like everywhere else, are left-leaning, and to them, Brexit is a far-right victory they find hard to countenance. They don’t want to see British culture cut off from the broader European tradition. To an ordinary consumer from Moscow, Beijing, New York or even Berlin, however, the quirky British creativity looks like a stronger platform for a post-Brexit relaunch than finance or manufacturing: It’s unique, and it’s in stable demand. Perhaps the best part is that it’s not immediately obvious just how the Brits do what they do. Why can a spartan-looking Barbour jacket or a pair of rough-hewn Doc Martens command higher prices than similar, often better-made and more functional products? Why do we listen to UK bands, and what is it about J.K. Rowling’s work that makes for billion-dollar box office success even in the absence of major Hollywood stars? I’m in favour of a closer-knit EU; emotionally, I’d like the rest of Europe to punish the UK for Brexit. That, however, won’t stop me from being a habitual consumer of the British cultural product. There is room for growth too. Today, the UK has the fifth biggest media and entertainment industry in the world. There are few trade barriers that can stand in its way, and the increased insularity may even add to the UK’s appeal. If Iceland is the acme of cute weirdness, the post-2019 UK will move a few notches toward it. Betting on creativity as Britain’s post-Brexit hope doesn’t require trying to fit the country’s future into Trump’s notoriously short attention span. It has the advantage of offering something the whole world, not just Europe, wants. And it doesn’t require enormous financial resources. As one Berlin mayor once famously put it, a cultural hub can be “poor but sexy” — but only until it’s discovered by the wide world. A weak pound, a declining financial sector and hard-hit industries can combine to make the UK a mecca for today’s experience-seeking but less affluent travellers. Cities like Berlin, Prague and Barcelona can attest that this brings economic benefits, even if locals can find it burdensome. There is one major reservation: Creative industries need people; that is their main input. Even if their product is as distinctive as the British one, they need fresh blood from other cultures. Today, 6.1 per cent of the U.K.’s creative workforce are nationals of other EU countries, just slightly more than in the financial sector. If Prime Minister Theresa May wants to preserve and strengthen Britain’s competitive advantage, she’ll find a way to keep the talent flowing. More from Analysis Reasons why workers are getting shortchanged

