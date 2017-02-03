Trump’s reset of Middle East ties will hit business

At this stage, both Iraq and even Iran are not eager to close the door on American companies. While Iran promised some level of retaliation to the travel ban, the country’s petroleum minister Bijan Zanganeh said US energy countries “face no ban entering our oil industry”. Iran has the largest combined oil and gas reserves in the world, but US companies have stayed away from the initial bidding process awaiting a final position from the Trump administration. It is clear, with nearly a daily offering of photo-ops with CEOs from various sectors, that the new President is eager to set a new pace for getting things done. He is signing executive orders and declaring a radical overhaul in business regulations to spur domestic growth. That is why there was a big rally on Wall Street. His challenge, from those I talk with in the region, is sustaining the country’s strategic business interests in light of his approach during his first days in office. US bilateral trade with the Muslim world topped $220 billion and was growing fast. Let’s see if it can be sustained in the era of President Trump.