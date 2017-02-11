The many ways to hive off a business

Consider exploring which aspects of the business could be restructured into an “asset light” model. This is very common in many sectors and usually involves a sale-and-lease back option. This usually involves the business selling some of its assets (usually real estate, but it could also work for certain intellectual property) to release capital, and immediately lease that asset back from the purchaser, so that the business can continue to use those assets on terms it is happy with, but the business now has the proceeds of sale to deploy elsewhere.