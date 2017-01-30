The fintech way for a better consumer connect

The backdrop to this can also play to another strength of banks, who are well aware of the need to keep customer data safe. They should have some of the best systems for doing so. With additional data being shared by customers and other bodies, alongside the need to comply with international regulations as well as local laws, banks will find renewed focus on the way data is held, treated and used to make sure they get the use of new technology right.

Aside from technology enabling banks to better serve customers, and initiatives for governments and public bodies to become more efficient, fintech is also becoming big business across the world. Entrepreneurs are quick to spot the opportunities to become a part of this growing and exciting market. KPMG found that across 2015 global fintech investment more than doubled to over $19 billion (Dh70 billion). In the Gulf, the scale is much smaller than in many other countries, but there is an added impetus — the urgent need to diversify away from oil revenues, and government-led initiatives support this. Abu Dhabi’s “Sandbox” programme — the Fintech Regulatory Laboratory — has been conceived to help fintech start-ups test their products. This model, which is based on similar initiatives in Singapore and the UK, was launched in November and open for applications until January 31, 2017. The programme isn’t specifically business support, but facilitates new companies working with regulators and government to help ensure their future success. Magnitt, the online MENA community for start-ups and investors, lists over 100 fintech start-ups in the Middle East as a whole, with more than 30 in the UAE as of this month. These include businesses at a range of stages, some funded and some merely ideas. But it is reassuring to see that they cover many different aspects of the financial services universe — including P2P, payments, personal finance management, comparison sites, and happily, also services which seek to improve financial inclusion. This is particularly so on access to things like health insurance, among people who may be unable to access the mainstream financial providers. It may be a while before we see a full digital-only bank and are able to say our financial lives work seamlessly with our day-to-day lives. But the wave of change that has already started in the US and Europe is now underway in the UAE. And it is likely the pace will accelerate in the coming years as the fintech sector and customers’ needs drive further transformation among local banks. How they adapt to these changes remains to be seen. But it is likely that only those that are willing to innovate will be able to take advantage of the changing finance market. — The writer is Manager at ICAEW Financial Services Faculty. More from Analysis Kuwait’s onerous task to make a new start

