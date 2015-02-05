Talking down the dollar from its high perch

“The currency is very, very strong, and what you see is people from all over the world wanting to invest in the US currency,” Mnuchin said in his confirmation hearing. “I think when the president-elect made a comment on the US currency, it was not meant to be long-term comment. It was meant to be that perhaps in the short term, the strength in the currency as a result of free markets and people wanting to invest here may have had negative impacts on — on our ability in trade.”

But even that nuanced thought from Mnuchin is in tension with the concrete outcomes in the currency markets that are resulting from his administration’s policies. For example, Sean Spicer, the president’s press secretary, suggested that a policy known as the “border adjustment tax” would be a way to force Mexico to pay for a border wall. But that policy’s adherents believe it would actually increase the value of the dollar on currency markets by perhaps 20 per cent. (And if it doesn’t, the tax would hit US consumers and retailers hard.) Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary nominee, urged a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Those comments, at his confirmation hearing, prompted a sell-off of the Canadian and Mexican currencies. And more broadly, if the administration’s plan to cut taxes and increase infrastructure comes to fruition, it implies that interest rates in the US will be higher than they otherwise would be. Higher interest rates will bring global investors, with their assets, flocking into the US and propel the dollar even higher. Any administration has a range of tools it can use to influence the value of the currency. It can set trade policies, use diplomatic pressure on trading partners, make public statements and appoint people to the Federal Reserve who are inclined toward either looser money or tighter money. So in the months ahead, the Trump administration will have to decide if it really intends to follow through on the president’s words about the need to devalue the dollar. Or it will follow the long tradition in the US of viewing a strong currency as a sign of strength, not weakness. New York Times News Service More from Analysis Trump recipe for growth makes markets dizzy

Talking down the dollar from its high perch










