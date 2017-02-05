Still time to make a final call on oil cuts compliance

Active rigs have persistently risen since the low of 316 in May 2016 to just over 700 in early January. The majority of this increase is in shale oilfields and the small operators there are planning more investment. However, it is believed that shale operators are now more interested in productivity and profits rather than just raising volume.

If they raise volumes too quickly, oil prices will head down and no operator wants that. There are other dangers to the Opec agreement. Libyan production can increase once the political situation improves. Nigerian production can also pick up steam once the violence in the producing regions is controlled. Iran may not be satisfied with the 90,000 barrels a day increase in is production allowed by the agreement. Rosneft, the largest producer in Russia, hasn’t come out with a positive statement about the agreement and may not cut as much as Russia undertook. Iraqi partners of international oil companies may make it difficult for the Ministry of Oil to make up the promised cut in production. Different forecasts Coming months may shed more light on compliance and show if the risks briefly outlined above will materialise or not. But the stark differences between Opec and IEA forecasts is confusing ... and for a long time not as much as it is in this month’s market reports of both organisations. While both organisations agree about the general direction of market fundamentals they differ on the timing and volumes. To give an example: Opec estimates that first quarter 2017 may see a stock build of 56 million barrel while IEA forecasts close to 80 million barrels. Both organisations work from more or less the same data bases and regular meetings between them are common. Therefore, a discussion of this issue should be on the table. No matter how complex the oil market is today, compliance with production undertakings is key to a stable market. The writer is former head of the Energy Studies Department at the Opec Secretariat in Vienna. More from Analysis Talking down the dollar from its high perch

The riders in calculating pension contributions

Staying relevant will mean more than few years

Reasons why workers are getting shortchanged









