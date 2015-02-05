Staying relevant should mean more than a few years

Your future isn’t contained between you and your customer. Somebody else is thinking about your future differently than you are. For example, a few decades ago, Sears was the most popular retailer in the US with claims that 75 per cent of the US shopped with them. Then, came along the likes of Home Depot, Toy “R” Us, Circuit City, Bed, Bath & Beyond, who took the individual departments of Sears and built competitive big-box retailers giving Sears’ customers access to a broader product line.

Sears and the customers saw the same future, until someone else showed them a different and better version of it. When you get to the top, it's daunting to stay there. You also need to watch out for the other trap, the psychological trap of fixating on what made you successful. Not only are the familiar words "what got you there, won't get you there" unheeded, what got you here, won't even keep you here. You can't keep doing more of the same — worse than stagnating your progress, you'll slide backwards. To remain relevant, you must reinvent. Proactively reinventing yourself is the key to avoiding a tailspin and losing market share. That is exactly how Microsoft became hot again with a market cap topping $500 billion (Dh1.84 trillion), the highest it's been in 17 years. This point is equally poignant for you personally. Great leaders know that in addition to reinventing their companies' products and services they also need to reinvent themselves personally. You need to become relevant to your company's future, not just to today's work. Most of us have a tendency towards illusory superiority — the belief that we are above average in our abilities, even though all of us can't possibly be. This psychological trap is like a bear trap clamping down on your growth. Reinvention is more than making small, incremental tweaks, its changing so much that you appear to be entirely new. Ask yourself, "How can I be reinvented?"; "How can I be much better?". You will be amazed at the things you can do by having a reinvent mindset. Don't stumble and lose your future edge like the innovative companies that defined my life in the 90s did. Watch out for — and avoid — the strategic and psychological traps. Remain continually relevant by reinventing yourself. The writer is a CEO coach and author of "Leadership Dubai Style". Contact him at tsw@tommyweir.com

