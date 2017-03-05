South Africa’s businesses must pick up diversity baton

Research has shown that inclusion is good for business. As a result, many Western companies recognise that introducing more diversity into the decision-making process at most levels will boost their resilience and agility. But they are still struggling to overcome blind spots and biases, both conscious and unconscious, stemming from structural and behavioural obstacles that women face, especially when trying to secure senior positions for which they are amply qualified.

As Harvard University’s Mahzarin Banaji, for example, has demonstrated, companies fall victim to blind spots and unconscious biases for a variety of reasons. These include the manner by which our brains have evolved, childhood exposures and experiences, historical interactions, and heuristic shortcuts that we unconsciously use to interpret information and frame issues. Countering these factors will require companies to figure out how to sustain the heightened states of awareness and understanding that bring biases to light. South African companies, particularly in the financial sector, can no longer pay only lip service to inclusion. They will need to implement behavioural nudges, and modify corporate structures in order to encourage more inclusive, merit-based behaviours. CEOs and senior management teams must revamp their operations, remind their colleagues of the strong business case for diversity, and make a much stronger effort to identify, train, and mentor talented individuals of all races. Outdated influences Specifically, they should expand individual and collective apprentice-based and vocational programmes, modernise their methods for measuring performance, and intensify their efforts to include recent research on the benefits of cognitive diversity and “superadditivity” in internal and external communications. We should all be on guard against the risk of outdated influences affecting our behaviours and decisions. As I argued in my recent book The Only Game in Town, “No company and certainly no country will be able to harvest its realisable potential if it fails to embrace and empower human talent regardless of gender, race, culture, sexual orientation, and perspectives.” South Africa will need much more than improved economic governance if it is to overcome its challenges and unleash its full potential in an increasingly uncertain global economy. Rather than waiting for the politicians to do something about it, South African businesses should deepen their engagement with ever-broader segments of the population. Doing so would not only improve productivity, competitiveness, and business results over time. It would also help to reduce the violence that accompanies marginalisation, hopelessness, and alienation. — Project Syndicate The writer is Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz and is the author of “The Only Game in Town: Central Banks, Instability, and Avoiding the Next Collapse”. More from Analysis Unilateral trade actions won’t help the US

