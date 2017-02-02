Making a case for an inclusive growth model

Launched in Davos on January 16, the fourth edition focused on “technology and talent”. It ranked 118 national economies, and showed that European economies (and especially Nordic economies) continue to occupy a majority of the top rankings (14 out of the top 20), while some new contenders start to emerge, including the UAE (19). As mentioned before, the near future will usher an era in which the race for competitiveness will become fiercer — and more critically important — than ever. What can nations and organisations do to improve their own? Policies and regulations (fiscal, commercial, migratory, labour-related) will naturally remain key: as GTCI amply demonstrated since 2013, open economies remain the most likely winners in the medium and long term, and education will remain a linchpin for success.