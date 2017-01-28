Japan’s caught in a tight spot in US trade moves

One of Trump’s complaints about Japan, repeated for decades by US trade negotiators, is that its economy is organised to keep foreign products out even without overt trade barriers like tariffs. By this logic, US carmakers have failed to penetrate the Japanese market because dealers and regulators collude against them. (Japan imposes no border taxes on cars; the US adds a 2.5 per cent levy to most imported Japanese vehicles.) Japan has been addressing so-called nontariff barriers — in some cases as a direct response to the TPP talks. It agreed during the negotiations to recognise some US automobile safety standards, for instance, and has narrowed a tax loophole that favours ultralight Japanese cars.