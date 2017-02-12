Iraq’s oil industry aspirations mired in fiction

I don’t know about these percentages, but for many years Iraq imported close to 100,000 barrels a day of light products. The four new refineries announced in 2010 are still nowhere to be realised except that Karbala refinery is under construction. But payment to contractors are a trickle and so is the progress, though the “source” says it will be commissioned in 2019 and not in 2020 as scheduled.

Surprisingly, the Ministry announced the sale by the end of this month of a package of information and conditions for companies interested in refinery investment, a route that has proved be hopeless before. All this time Iraq only added three distillation units, two in Daura and one in Basra and another in Basra under construction, all without adequate supporting units to produce acceptably marketable products. Small distillation units were also built to satisfy the ego of some local governors rather than integrating the industry. But the source is also talking about a plan that “extends through 2020 and involves the construction of 12-13 new refineries, with total nameplate capacity of 1.425-1.530 million bpd.” If this is true, then it can only mean many small distillation plants around the country, which may have been justified 30 to 40 years ago but are totally outmoded now. Useful project The cracking unit in Basra, an excellent idea, is supposed to be financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency. It is not yet tendered, though it has been on the agenda for probably 10 years and no one knows why the delay in what was supposed to be a straightforward useful project. A worrying point is the lack of any statement as to the fate of Baiji refinery which was heavily damaged by Daesh and the ensuing battle to retake it by the army. News continues about the pillaging of equipment and warehouses by militias. The silence of the Ministry and the Government does not bode well for Iraq largest and most expensive plant. The “source” concludes by saying that “the onus being on dramatically increasing the output of Euro-4 Standard gasoline, which will see Iran share its expertise in terms of necessary plant configurations.” How wonderful that Iran is to teach the Iraqis something that they have known for decades. The writer is former head of the Energy Studies Department at the Opec Secretariat in Vienna. More from Analysis Early data on Abu Dhabi’s hotels is negative

