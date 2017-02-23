Investing your way to a new citizenship

* Families do not necessarily need to disrupt their way of life to obtain a second nationality. There are certain citizenship programs, which do not require the applicants to move away. These programmes are called “fast-track citizenship programs” and they are usually different from residency programmes. The latter normally requires applicants to reside in the country for many years before having the right to apply for citizenship.

In some cases, residency programmes might not even lead to citizenship, as this depends on the government’s discretion. * Applying for a visa can be a very frustrating process. With tighter worldwide immigration policies, many Arab nationals find it difficult to obtain business or tourist visas. On the other hand, businessmen whom their businesses depend on frequent travel, find this to be a very hindering situation. For example, a family with parents who hold a powerful second passport that allows them unrestricted visa-free access to most countries, but their children hold “weaker” passports, it would be near impossible for them to plan without restrictions. * A second nationality can open an array of opportunities. When it comes to financial security, holding another passport can be useful for many reasons. One can freely select among international banks that are more aligned with your financial plans; opening companies internationally with less restrictions is a way to shield your business and to efficiently structure your wealth. An alternative citizenship provides you with effective options to better preserve your finances. * Being a European passport holder gives the family the right to live, work and study in any of the 28 member states. It allows access to world-class education and health care systems that only European citizens exclusively receive. In addition, European passports are ranked at the top when it comes to enjoying visa-free travel. Obtaining a European nationality places any Arab family within the highest levels of freedom, with high mobility and with multiple countries to choose from. * Securing a better future for their families it is the number one priority for any Arab. Some of the citizenship programmes have the advantage to extend the multiple benefits to future generations within the family. Depending on the law of each country, grandchildren and even generations beyond will be able to inherit the citizenship and enjoy the same advantages. * People normally maintain a strong bond with their homeland and having to renounce their nationality of birth is a line they will not cross. Most citizenship by investment programmes allow dual nationality, which means that the applicant does not have to give up their current citizenship when they obtain a new one. This allows applicants to keep their current nationality while reaping the benefits of a stronger one. Taking a step forward towards obtaining a second citizenship could be a difficult commitment. However, acquiring a second citizenship by investment is one of the few strong options that gives a family the chance to turn any of life’s restrictions and misfortunes into real opportunities. The writer is CEO of Citizenship Invest. More from Analysis Trump’s protectionism will hurt consumers

Bahrain’s makes assured progress on some levels

Don’t let politics enter stock picking reasons

A wall remains an imperfect solution









