Founder’s vision matters in any brand shake up

The lesson is this: When outsiders join your company, it’s essential that you have alignment on the vision and understanding of what business model will work. Larsson believes in the fast-fashion model, which has wide appeal among shoppers who flock to get catwalk looks at a fraction of the cost. The ready-to-wear fashion show reduces the wait time between clothing hitting the runway and then landing in the stores, but it also shatters Ralph Lauren’s business model and its status as a fashion leader.