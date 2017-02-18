Fiscal soundness gains UAE the top spot

Qatar saw its ranking up five notches to the 29th ranking. A major drawback for Qatar concerns vulnerability to external shocks because of reliance on the petroleum sector. Bahrain saw its ranking erode 25 notches to the 44th position, with fiscal imbalance blamed for the plunge. The budgetary deficit, with the shortage around 40 per cent of budget, is exceptionally high due to the relatively low oil prices since mid-2014. Traditionally, the annual reports tend to be generous with Bahrain, with the authorities using it as evidence of standing out in regional competition. This is not true in the 2017 study.