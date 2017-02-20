Even Big Data doesn’t come tamper-proof

Another hazard of Big Data is that it can be gamed. When people know that a data set is being used to make important decisions that will affect them, they have an incentive to tip the scales in their favour. For example, teachers who are judged according to their students’ test scores may be more likely to “teach to the test”, or even to cheat.

Similarly, college administrators who want to move their institutions up in the US News and World Reports rankings have made unwise decisions, such as investing in extravagant gyms at the expense of academics. Worse, they have made grotesquely unethical decisions, such as the effort by Mount Saint Mary’s University to boost its “retention rate” by identifying and expelling weaker students in the first few weeks of school. Even Google’s search engine is not immune. Despite being driven by an enormous amount of data overseen by some of the world’s top data scientists, its results are susceptible to “search-engine optimisation” and manipulation, such as “Google bombing”, “spamdexing”, and other methods serving parochial interests. A third hazard is privacy violations, because so much of the data now available contains personal information. In recent years, enormous collections of confidential data have been stolen from commercial and government sites; and researchers have shown how people’s political opinions can be accurately gleaned from seemingly innocuous online postings, such as movie reviews — even when they are published pseudonymously. Finally, Big Data poses a challenge for accountability. Someone who feels that he or she has been treated unfairly by an algorithm’s decision often has no way to appeal it, either because specific results cannot be interpreted, or because the people who have written the algorithm refuse to provide details about how it works. And while governments or corporations might intimidate anyone who objects by describing their algorithms as “mathematical” or “scientific,” they, too, are often awed by their creations’ behaviour. The European Union recently adopted a measure guaranteeing people affected by algorithms a “right to an explanation”; but only time will tell how this will work in practice. When people who are harmed by Big Data have no avenues for recourse, the results can be toxic and far-reaching, as data scientist Cathy O’Neil demonstrates in her recent book “Weapons of Math Destruction”. The good news is that the hazards of Big Data can be largely avoided. But they won’t be unless we zealously protect people’s privacy, detect and correct unfairness, use algorithmic recommendations prudently, and maintain a rigorous understanding of algorithms’ inner workings and the data that informs their decisions. — The writer is Professor of Computer Science at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University. (Project Syndicate) More from Analysis A wall remains an imperfect solution

