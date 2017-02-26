British food exporters bullish at regional event

Nasco’s bullish outlook is echoed by Birmingham’s Food State International, which is representing an expanded product and brands range, including its new London Flavours crisps and snack range. “The new sterling value is definitely helping,” said Lisa Burrows, Project & Marketing Manager. “Our business in this region is growing, it has been really successful for us. The value of the pound is helping, but it’s not the only consideration, it’s a dynamic market which constantly demands new product.”