Brexit seems to be about taking reckless chances

The UK has thus started looking for alternatives and this is what Theresa May, the Prime Minister, is seeking to achieve through partnerships with the GCC states, the US and India. However, the question arises as to whether the British economy would be able to absorb all the shocks amid tense economic conditions? In fact, this issue might be the reason behind the decision to pass the activation of Article 50 in the parliament, as there are indications that show the Brexit decision was made in a rush over the past six months.