A freelancer work model is the need of hour

For years, HR professionals have cited the global skills shortage as one of their biggest challenges when looking for the right people for their business. Yet many highly skilled and qualified individuals complain about the lack of opportunity available. Companies and potential employees have to look at overcoming this issue by harnessing the power of technology and opening their mind to working in a more modern and flexible way. Why can’t an Abu Dhabi-based consultancy be working with a strategy expert based in Egypt? Why can’t a London-based luxury brand business be working with a Dubai-based Marketing & Branding expert? In the future it’s going to be more about what someone does and less about from where they do it. Working this way will help turn a local talent pool into a potentially global talent pool.